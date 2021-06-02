Swimming in Lake Lanier? What you need to know to stay safe and healthy

Is Lake Lanier safe for swimming? Several groups test the water regularly to answer that question, keeping their eyes open for high levels of chlorophyll-a and E.coli.

Testing for E. coli

Chris Arthur, chief ranger over recreation with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the corps tests all of its beaches on Lake Lanier from March through September, specifically tracking the amount of fecal coliform, which indicates the possible presence of E.coli and disease-causing microorganisms. If a sampling shows a high level, Arthur said a corps member will retest the site to make sure they don’t have a faulty reading. If the data comes in high again, he said the public will be notified through a press release, and the corps will close the beach.

The corps conducts water quality tests at its 18 different beaches around Lake Lanier, some of those include Buford Dam Park, Old Federal Day Use Park, Burton Mill Park and Duckett Mill Campground. Arthur said samples will be taken a few days before Memorial Day and soon after the holiday weekend. All the corps-run beaches are open.

“I can’t remember us doing it (closing a beach because of fecal coliform levels) last year or the year before, but we have done it in the past,” Arthur said.

Brian Wiley, environmental services manager with Gainesville Water Resources, said his department tests the water bi-weekly at Gainesville’s Clarks Bridge Park and Holly Park and Hall County’s River Forks Park. The samples are collected to analyze E.coli levels.

“We provide all test results to each park owner,” Wiley said. “If the results exceed the bacteria threshold, the Parks would individually decide and shut down the beach.”

River Forks was closed in 2019 due to bacteria levels. Parks director Mike Little said at the time that Canada geese were likely to blame for the bacteria.

Chattahoochee Riverkeeper conducts monthly monitoring of nutrient levels in Lake Lanier from April through October, using the data to offer an annual average of the area. Dale Caldwell, headwaters director, said they take samples at 10 different locations. He shared that bacteria levels can vary from day to day, depending on the rainfall and wildlife — such as geese — that inhabit the water.

Because of runoff from streets, fields and other man-made surfaces, bacteria counts tend to spike after rainfall as the dust, fertilizer and other debris flow into creeks and rivers, which end up in Lake Lanier.

“We won’t know the results until 24 hours, and even when we get the results, a rain event can turn around and change that quickly,” Caldwell said. “That information is no longer helpful or even accurate.”

Jennifer Flowers, executive director of the Lake Lanier Association, said the safest bet is to avoid swimming 48-72 hours after rainfall and not enter areas with visible goose droppings.

“That (after rain) is going to be when your bacteria count is highest,” Flowers said. “Bacteria doesn’t thrive in Lake Lanier, but it is introduced from the rivers and tributaries that come into the lake. If you give it time to clear up after rainfall, that bacteria count goes back down to normal.”