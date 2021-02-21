Water wars return to U.S. Supreme Court on Feb 22. Here’s what’s at stake

Apalachicola Riverkeeper Georgia Ackerman is more than a little familiar with economic struggles in the freshwater habitats in her Florida corner of the Gulf of Mexico. She describes it as a “slow decline with no end in sight.”

But when asked if she’d like to see the Sunshine State prevail in the latest piece of “water wars” litigation between Georgia and Florida, she didn’t merely pick sides.

“What I’d like to see is a fair sharing of water,” Ackerman said. “That would be the success story here.”

The issue of water sharing from a common source for Florida and Georgia — the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin, which includes Lake Lanier in the headwaters — has made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, where oral arguments are set for Monday, Feb. 22, and live streaming online at an undetermined time.

Florida is alleging “overconsumption” of water in the basin. The Apalachicola River spills into the Gulf of Mexico, where Florida claims it has suffered economic and ecological harm.

“Denying Florida relief not only would spell doom for Apalachicola, it would set the bar so high for an equitable apportionment that it would effectively invite states to raid water as it passes through their borders,” Florida lawyers said in a brief filed in July 2020 in the Supreme Court.

Florida’s plea to the court is in response to U.S. Circuit Judge Paul J. Kelly’s recommendation in December 2019 that justices not grant Florida’s request for an “equitable apportioning” of waters in the basin.

Georgia, meanwhile, wants the court to accept Kelly’s recommendation. Georgia said in a June court filing, “After more than six years of litigation, it is now clear that Florida’s case was built on rhetoric and not on facts.”

Georgia contends that while it accounts for more than 90% of the population, employment and “economic output” in the basin, the state’s total water consumption is 2.4% of “state line” flows in wet years and 6.1% in dry years, its lawyers say.

The issue is actually making its second pass through the Supreme Court. Ralph Lancaster, a court-appointed special master before Kelly, offered a recommendation — also siding with Georgia — but justices had additional questions and decided to appoint Kelly to carry on the work.

“It seems to me (Kelly) answered all the questions put to him by the justices,” said Clyde Morris, attorney for the Gainesville-based Lake Lanier Association. “Perhaps more importantly — and this is merely my opinion — I think the justices were throwing Florida a bone when they remanded the first time.

“My sense is that the justices did not want Florida to lose on a technicality, so to speak, so they gave Florida another opportunity to win on the merits. Sadly for Florida, they lost in the eyes of the special master – badly. And I see nothing in Judge Kelly’s report to suggest that the justices should give Florida another bite at the apple.”

And for Clyde’s part, “I don’t think this case will be the last legal challenge regarding the ACF (basin), but I do think it will be the end of Florida’s legal attempt to obtain equitable apportionment.”



