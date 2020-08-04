‘We didn’t know it was going to be like this': Firsthand account and video of powerful storm over Lake Lanier

“One of the gals here on the dock, one that lost her boat — that busted loose from the dock — she’s been on the lake since it was built, and she said this is the worst storm she’s ever seen,” Watts said, adding that she and her husband are lucky to have only sustained damage to the canvas on their boats. But that repair will still cost thousands, she said.

She also said management at Aqualand Marina has worked quickly to assist in cleanup and getting things back to normal.

Hall County Fire Services confirmed that Aqualand “appeared to have the most damage,” and emergency management officials said both Aqualand and Holiday marinas were still closed for cleanup and repairs on Tuesday.

“The entrance roads were not heavily impacted and are accessible, but some of the roads leading to various docks were impassable from downed trees,” said Casey Ramsey, director of the Hall County Emergency Management Agency. “Most of the cleanup will be concentrated to dock repairs and vessel removal.”

Ramsey said most of the damage at the marinas occurred in a six-minute stretch sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., when the storm strengthened as it passed directly over the lake.

No injuries were reported, but a marine rescue unit from Hall County Fire Services had to help four people back to shore who were stranded on an island just outside of Van Pugh Park in Flowery Branch, Ramsey said.

Fire services spokesman Zach Brackett said damage at the marinas mainly consisted of docks breaking away from the shore and boats being pushed into one another. There was one report of a “catamaran style sailboat” that flipped over onto another boat, he said.

Brackett also said multiple downed trees were reported, and a residential fire off Radford Road in South Hall appeared to be caused by lightning.

Ramsey said photos of water spouts circulated widely on social media on Monday, but the photos were from “several years ago in other states.”

Lynn said the NWS has continued to receive pictures and reports of the destruction at Lake Lanier marinas. He pointed specifically to Aqualand Marina, which the NWS also believes to have taken the most damage.

The NWS received photos from Aqualand of “a couple docks,” as well as boats, that were heavily damaged, Lynn said. He said the same storm system that brought quarter-sized hail to areas of Hall also reportedly brought tennis ball-sized hail in some areas of Gordon County, about 80 miles west of Lake Lanier — a rarity for this time of year.

“(That) is very unusual for August,” Lynn said.

To prepare for severe weather, Hall residents can visit alerts.hallcounty.org to sign up for emergency notifications, like the severe thunderstorm warning sent out Monday, emergency management officials say.

Forecasts for the rest of the week show mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s, reaching into the low 90s toward the weekend. Thursday and Sunday present the highest chance of rain at 40%, according to the latest forecasts.

See original story by Thomas Hartwell, Gainesville Times here.