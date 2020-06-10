In-person voting numbers for 2020 primary released as officials await mail-in totals

Preliminary numbers for the June 9 primary were released early on Wednesday morning, but officials said it could be days before the official results are known due to an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots.

At about 1:30 a.m., results from Forsyth County's in-person advance and election day voting were posted online, but officials cautioned that while about 20,000 voters submitted ballots in person, another 21,000 residents voted by mail.

Election officials pushed for voters to use absentee ballots in response to COVID-19. But those ballots take more steps to process that aren't done when voters cast ballots in person.

For federal and statewide races, the numbers below are only for Forsyth County and do not include other jurisdictions. Even with Forsyth's totals coming in early Wednesday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's website's statewide results hadn’t been updated since about 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

For races where no candidate received 50% of the votes plus one vote, a winner will be decided in the Aug. 11 runoff. The non-partisan race for coroner will be decided during the primary.

Here are the early numbers:

Senate, Democratic candidates- 6,454 total votes

The winner of this race will face Sen. David Perdue, who did not draw a Republican challenger, in November.

Sarah Riggs Amico- 948 votes (14.69%)

Marckeith DeJesus- 261 votes (4.04%)

James Knox- 191 votes (2.96%)

Tricia Carpenter McCracken- 165 votes (2.56%)

Jon Ossoff- 3,620 (56.09%)

Maya Dillard Smith- 454 votes (7.03%)

Teresa Pike Tomlinson- 815 votes (12.63%)





U.S. House District 7, Republican- 9,122 total votes

Lisa Noel Babbage- 530 votes (5.81%)

Mark Gonsalves- 691 votes (7.58%)

Lynne Homrich- 675 votes (7.40%)

Zachary H. Kennemore- 209 votes (2.29%)

Rich McCormick- 5,689 votes (62.37%)

Renee S. Unterman- 770 votes (8.44%)

Eugene Yu- 558 votes (6.12%)





U.S. House District 7, Democratic- 5,112 total votes

Carolyn Bourdeaux- 2,504 votes (48.98%)

John Eaves- 352 votes (6.89%)

Nabilah Aishah Islam- 717 votes (14.03%)

Zahra S. Karinshak- 438 votes (8.57%)

Brenda Lopez Romero- 683 votes (13.36%)

Rashid Malik- 418 votes (8.18%)





U.S. House District 9, Republican- 5,082 total votes

Michael Boggus- 180 votes (3.54%)

Paul Broun- 285 votes (5.61%)

Andrew Clyde- 511 votes (10.06%)

Matt Gurtler- 1,239 votes (24.38%)

Maria Strickland- 165 (3.25%)

Kevin Tanner- 926 votes (18.22%)

Ethan Underwood- 1,305 (25.68%)

Kellie Weeks- 266 votes (5.23%)

John K. Wilkinson- 205 votes (4.03%)





U.S. House District 9, Democratic- 1,168 total votes

Devin Pandy- 325 votes (27.83%)

Brooke Siskin- 627 votes (53.68%)

Dan Wilson- 216 votes (18.49%)





Georgia House District 9, Republican- 370 total votes

The winner of this race will face Democrat Sharon Ravert in November.

Steve Leibel- 118 votes (31.89%)

Doug Sherrill- 44 votes (11.89%)

Clint Smith- 40 votes (10.81%)

Tyler Tolin- 19 votes (5.14%)

Zack Tumlin- 68 votes (18.38%)

Will Wade- 81 votes (21.89%)





Georgia State House District 22, Democratic- 896 total votes

The winner of this race will face state Rep. Wes Cantrell in November.

Charles Ravenscraft- 425 votes (47.43%)

Bobbi L. Simpson- 471 votes (52.57%)





Forsyth County Coroner, Non-partisan- 13,709 total votes

Paul W. Holbrook- 8,658 votes (63.16%)

Ted Paxton- 5,051 votes (36.84%)





Forsyth County Board of Commissioners District 4, Republican- 3,668 total votes

The winner of the primary will be the next District 4 Commissioner since no Democratic candidates qualified for the race.

Kenny Anderson- 676 votes (18.43%)

Amy Barfield- 638 votes (17.39%)

Brandy Bevis- 195 votes (5.32%)

Cindy Jones Mills, incumbent- 2,159 votes (58.86%)





Forsyth County Board of Education District, Republican 3- 2,388 total votes

The winner of the primary will be the next District 3 BOE member since no Democratic candidates qualified for the race.

Tom Cleveland, incumbent- 1,910 votes (79.98%)

Barry S. Herrin- 478 votes (20.02%)





Forsyth County Board of Education, District 5, Republican- 2,747 total votes

The winner of the primary will be the next District 5 BOE member since no Democratic candidates qualified for the race.

Lindsey Adams-2,317 votes (84.35%)

Bibi Lopez- 430 votes (15.65%)



