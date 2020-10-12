Advance voting for Nov. 3 election begins in Forsyth County

Advance voting officially kicked off for the Nov. 3 election began on Monday in Forsyth County and will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for three weeks through Friday, Oct. 30, including Saturday, Oct. 17 and 24.

Vice Chairwoman of the Forsyth County Board of Education, Kristin Morrissey, provided Forsyth County News with a picture of voters standing in line as polls opened on Monday at Sharon Springs Park.

The Forsyth County government has also provided a new online resource where voters can see how quickly lines are moving at advance voting sites, which can be found at the county's website.

There will be no advance voting on Monday, Nov. 2, the day before the election.

A valid picture ID is required to vote, and voters can find their election day polling place at MVP.sos.ga.gov.

Locations open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of advance voting are:

• Forsyth County Voter Registration and Elections Office (1201 Sawnee Dr.);

• Hampton Park Library (5345 Settingdown Road);

• Parks & Recreation Natural Resources Operations Center (1605 Canton Hwy.);

• Sharon Springs Park Community Building (1950 Sharon Road);

• Midway Park Community Building (5100 Post Road);

• Cumming Recreation & Parks Multi-Purpose Room (437 Pilgrim Mill Road);

• And Coal Mountain Park Community Building (3560 Settingdown Road).