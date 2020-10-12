Advance voting for Nov. 3 election begins in Forsyth County

Advance voting officially kicked off for the Nov. 3 election began on Monday in Forsyth County and will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for three weeks through Friday, Oct. 30, including Saturday, Oct. 17 and 24.
Vice Chairwoman of the Forsyth County Board of Education, Kristin Morrissey, provided Forsyth County News with a picture of voters standing in line as polls opened on Monday at Sharon Springs Park.
The Forsyth County government has also provided a new online resource where voters can see how quickly lines are moving at advance voting sites, which can be found at the county's website.
There will be no advance voting on Monday, Nov. 2, the day before the election.
A valid picture ID is required to vote, and voters can find their election day polling place at MVP.sos.ga.gov.
Locations open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of advance voting are:
• Forsyth County Voter Registration and Elections Office (1201 Sawnee Dr.);
• Hampton Park Library (5345 Settingdown Road);
• Parks & Recreation Natural Resources Operations Center (1605 Canton Hwy.);
• Sharon Springs Park Community Building (1950 Sharon Road);
• Midway Park Community Building (5100 Post Road);
• Cumming Recreation & Parks Multi-Purpose Room (437 Pilgrim Mill Road);
• And Coal Mountain Park Community Building (3560 Settingdown Road).
County officials have also released a mapping tool, shown below, that will allow voters to check the wait times at voting location in real time. Click here to load the mapping tool.
From Monday Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 30 and on Saturday, Oct. 17 and 24, advance voting will also open at:
• Olde Atlanta Clubhouse (5745 Olde Atlanta Pkwy.);
• Sharon Forks Library (2820 Old Atlanta Road);
• Windermere Lodge (4444 Front Nine Dr.).
The Sexton Hall Enrichment Center, at 2115 Chloe Road, will open for advance voting from Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 and on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Those who want to avoid crowds can use a new absentee ballot drop box at the voter registrations and elections office.
“The box is open 24 hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week, and the awning area where the box is located is very well lit with camera surveillance,” said Director of Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Mandi Smith in a news release.
For more information, go to the voter registrations and elections department’s website or call 770-781-2118, Ext. 9.