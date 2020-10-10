Advance voting for the Nov. 3 election starts on Monday, Oct. 12

After months of researching and choosing candidates, hearing political ads and listening to debates, voters can finally head to the polls in person starting on Monday, Oct. 12.

Advance voting for the Nov. 3 election will begin on Monday and continue weekdays through Friday Oct. 30 and on Saturday Oct. 17 and 24.

All advance voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are open to voters from anywhere in the county.

There will be no advance voting on Monday, Nov. 2, the day before the election.

A valid picture ID is required to vote, and voters can find their election day polling place at MVP.sos.ga.gov.





Locations open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of advance voting are:

• Forsyth County Voter Registration and Elections Office (1201 Sawnee Dr.);

• Hampton Park Library (5345 Settingdown Road);

• Parks & Recreation Natural Resources Operations Center (1605 Canton Hwy.);

• Sharon Springs Park Community Building (1950 Sharon Road);

• Midway Park Community Building (5100 Post Road);

• Cumming Recreation & Parks Multi-Purpose Room (437 Pilgrim Mill Road);

• And Coal Mountain Park Community Building (3560 Settingdown Road).



