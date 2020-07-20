Advance voting open for the Aug. 11 runoff elections

Advance voting for the Aug. 11 general primary runoffs started on Monday, July 20. The candidates for the races were the top two vote-getters in the June 9 general primary, and the winners will go to the Nov. 11 election.

What are the races

Andrew Clyde and Matt Gurtler for the Republican nomination for Georgia’s 9th Congressional District;

Devin Pandy and Brooke Siskin for the Democratic nomination for Georgia’s 9th Congressional District;

Republicans Steve Leibel and Will Wade for the Republican nomination for the District 9 seat in the Georgia House of Representatives, with the winner facing Democrat Sharon Ravert.

When and where?

Weekdays from Monday, June 20 through Friday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Forsyth County Voter Registration and Elections Office (1201 Sawnee Drive);

Saturday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hampton Park Library (5345 Settingdown Road).

More info

Go to the Voter Registration and Elections Department page of the Forsyth County website at www.forsythco.com, call (770) 781-2118, ext. 9. or visit the My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.