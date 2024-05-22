By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Alfred John reelected to District 2 County Commission seat
District 2 County Commissioner Alfred John and state Rep. Todd Jones celebrated with other candidates and Republicans while waiting for primary election results Tuesday, May 21. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
In the Forsyth County District 2 County Commission race, incumbent candidate Alfred John won the primary over former three-term commissioner Brian Tam with 67% of the vote.