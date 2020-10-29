All early voting sites open despite Hurricane Zeta damage in Forsyth County

Forsyth County's advance voting locations will operate as usual on Thursday despite storm damage from Hurricane Zeta in other areas of the community.

In a Facebook post, Forsyth County government officials said all of the early voting locations would be open on Thursday at their normal hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All locations are open to voters from anywhere in the county.

There will be no advance voting on Monday, Nov. 2, the day before the election.

A valid picture ID is required to vote, and voters can find their election day polling place at MVP.sos.ga.gov.