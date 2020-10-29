All early voting sites open despite Hurricane Zeta damage in Forsyth County

Forsyth County's advance voting locations will operate as usual on Thursday despite storm damage from Hurricane Zeta in other areas of the community.
In a Facebook post, Forsyth County government officials said all of the early voting locations would be open on Thursday at their normal hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All locations are open to voters from anywhere in the county.
There will be no advance voting on Monday, Nov. 2, the day before the election.
A valid picture ID is required to vote, and voters can find their election day polling place at MVP.sos.ga.gov.
Advance voting locations are:
• Forsyth County Voter Registration and Elections Office (1201 Sawnee Dr.);
• Hampton Park Library (5345 Settingdown Road);
• Parks & Recreation Natural Resources Operations Center (1605 Canton Hwy.);
• Sharon Springs Park Community Building (1950 Sharon Road);
• Midway Park Community Building (5100 Post Road);
• Cumming Recreation & Parks Multi-Purpose Room (437 Pilgrim Mill Road);
• Coal Mountain Park Community Building (3560 Settingdown Road).
• Olde Atlanta Clubhouse (5745 Olde Atlanta Pkwy.);
• Sharon Forks Library (2820 Old Atlanta Road);
• Windermere Lodge (4444 Front Nine Dr.);
• Sexton Hall Enrichment Center (2115 Chloe Road).
For more information, go to the voter registrations and elections department’s website at forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Voter-Registrations-Elections or call 770-781-2118, Ext. 9.