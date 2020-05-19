Anderson wants to limit 'unmanaged growth' in North Forsyth

As a retired police officer, Ken Anderson spent his career serving others, something he wants to continue to do if chosen to be the next District 4 member of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

Anderson, who moved for Forsyth County about seven years ago after retirement, is one of three Republican challengers, along with Amy Barfield and Brandy Bevis, in the June 9 primary for the District 4 seat currently held by Incumbent Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills.

Anderson said he has lived in Georgia since he was 11 and grew up in neighboring Gwinnett County. When he first moved to Forsyth, he lived in the Bethelview area and said he saw some comparisons to his former home.

“I got to thinking it was a little too congested and I couldn't understand why our infrastructure was so behind,” Anderson said. “I guess south, east and west Forsyth kind of remind me of Gwinnett County. When I grew up there, all of the unmanaged growth that was going on got out of hand, and it seemed like there were high-density apartment complexes, subdivisions with 9,000-square-foot lots were popping up. When I moved up here to Forsyth, I wanted to get away from all that.”

He said he moved to Forsyth County for the quality of life and doesn't “want to see that diminished.”

“My platform is controlling growth, stopping or putting a halt on high-density growth with the sewer that's going on and having the taxpayers pay for the sewer,” Anderson said. “Higher density puts our infrastructure behind and puts our school system behind.”

This is Anderson's first campaign for office, but he said he has had plenty of experience working in government and with elected officials in his career.

“That doesn't hurt the citizens of Forsyth,” he said. “I'm the type of guy who says, 'I never like politics. I don't like county taxes being raised, I don't like the unnecessary wasteful spending from the county,' and I'm taking this from when I worked with DeKalb County while I worked there with their BOC.”

Anderson is a Navy veteran, small business owner and spent 32 years in law enforcement. He has four children and two grandchildren and lives with his wife, Patty, in North Forsyth.

More information about Anderson and his campaign are available at AndersonforForsyth.com.



