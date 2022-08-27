Georgia’s 6th Congressional District: ‘I’m not afraid to have conversations’

As voters prepare to cast their ballots in a little over 60 days, Democratic candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District Bob Christian is persuaded by the potential in the region, he said during a recent interview with Dawson County News.



It’s the Dawson County resident’s first time running for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in the district, which now encompasses all of Forsyth and Dawson counties and parts of Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

“The big difference that we’re facing right now is that a lot of people have talked us off as not being able to win the general [election], because of gerrymandering and redistricting, and we’re out to prove them wrong on that,” Christian said.

Georgia’s General Assembly approved redrawn congressional maps earlier this year. With the redistricting, District 6 includes a more conservative-leaning constituency in the region northeast of Atlanta.

Currently, Democrat Lucy McBath is representing District 6. However, because of the redistricting plans, McBath announced a bid last fall to run instead for a seat in the politically safer 7th Congressional District and subsequently won against incumbent Carolyn Bourdeaux in the primary election.

In June, Christian defeated fellow Democrat Wayne White in the District 6 seat’s Democratic primary, with 18,776 votes (slightly over 55 percent) to White’s 15,025.

He will face Republican Rich McCormick, who defeated fellow Republican Jake Evans in the party’s primary runoff in June, with 27,455 votes (about 66.5% of the total) to 13,808, after the two were the top vote-getters in the May primary.

Christian explained that while the primary entailed convincing “just people on our [Democratic] side,” now his audience has suddenly expanded to about 767,000 people, with slightly over 400,000 of them currently registered to vote.

“So it’s just a much bigger audience,” he said.

Christian said he sees his path to viability in talking to people of different backgrounds and “by not sticking to only traditional Democratic communities.”

He is also looking to capitalize on the youth vote, which he called critical in the 2020 and 2021 elections. To that end, Christian has made a TikTok account, @christianforga6, which has started to garner more attention.

“I’m creating that stir because I have a message that resonates,” Christian said.

Christian has spent part of his campaign time talking to groups such as the Hindus of Georgia PAC, Sheriffs Jeff Johnson and Ron Freeman, the Islamic Council of Georgia as well as Democratic and veterans groups across District 6.



