BOE candidate Dennis Scheidt issues online apology for vandalization of opponent Wes McCall’s campaign sign

Wes McCall Scheidt posted an apology to McCall on social media.

“This does not reflect the beliefs of myself or my campaign,” Scheidt wrote in the post. “An individual took this action on their own. I do not condone this kind of behavior in the name of politics. Our parents and children deserve for us to work together for the betterment of our community.”

Scheidt told the Forsyth County News that he doesn’t know who put the signs over McCall’s, but it was someone “outside of his campaign.”

“I just know that it happened, and it shouldn’t have,” Scheidt said. “I didn’t do it, and no one on my campaign did.”

After posting his apology, some of the comments criticized Scheidt for posting it to the ‘Concerned Parents of Forsyth County Georgia’ Facebook group, a private group of which McCall is not a member.

Scheidt said the apology was posted on several different Facebook pages, including his campaign page, ‘Dennis Scheidt for Board of Education.’ McCall said he did see the online apology after someone shared it with him.

McCall’s wife, Kima, commented on one of the posts saying that the sign was from her husband’s previous campaign and held sentimental value for their family.