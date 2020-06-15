Bourdeaux declares victory in Georgia's 7th Congressional District primary

Though election results have not been certified in Forsyth or Gwinnett counties, Democratic candidate Carolyn Bourdeaux is claiming victory in the June 9 primary for Georgia's 7th Congressional District, her campaign announced Monday morning.

“I am honored to have received the support of so many diverse families across our community and I will carry their stories and struggles with me into this general election,” Bourdeaux said in a statement. “Now we turn our eyes to an election that will define our future. We must restore the basic promise that the leaders we send to Washington will work to heal what divides us and actually solve our problems. We must address deep-seated racial injustice, fight for quality, affordable health care, and equip this nation to recover from this pandemic with full strength.”

As of last week's results, which have taken longer than normal after unprecedented levels of voting by mail due to COVID-19, Forsyth County News and other media outlets projected Bourdeaux would go to a runoff with fellow Democrat Brenda Lopez Romero as the top two vote-getters in their six-person race, though it appears that that gap has widened.

In order to avoid a runoff, a candidate must receive at least 50 percent of the vote plus one vote.

As of Monday morning, with 77,838 votes counted, Bourdeaux had earned 52.33% of the vote, or 40,729 votes. In Forsyth County, she received 60.93% of the vote or 6,847 votes.

In 2018, Bourdeaux ran against incumbent Rep. Rod Woodall and lost by just 419 votes out of 280,411 cast after a recount from the Georgia Secretary of State's office.

Bourdeaux will face Republican candidate Rich McCormick – who as of Monday morning had 33,231 votes, or 55.18% of the 60,218 votes in the Republican primary – in November. In Forsyth County, with 19,039 votes, McCormick received 61.3% of all votes (11,670).



