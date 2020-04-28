Businessman wants to bring 'fiscal skill set' to BOE

A candidate for the District 5 seat on the Forsyth County Board of Education wants to bring his knowledge of business and the local economy to the board.

Bibi Lopez, a member of the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation board, recently qualified for the seat and will face fellow Republican Lindsey Adams in the June 9 primary for the seat held by outgoing BOE member Nancy Roche since 2001.

“I think that as a longtime member of the community, I'd like to make sure that we are educating our children the best that we can for all children, and then try to do that in a fiscally responsible way,” Lopez said. “Then also have a member of the school board that is really in-tune with the community.”

Lopez has lived in Forsyth County since 2010 and has two sons who are enrolled at South Forsyth Middle School. He is managing partner with H&R Block Tax and Business Services in Buford.

Lopez has served as vice-chair of the parks and recreation board and said the experience being on that board would serve him well with the BOE.

“I think being part of the parks and rec board has helped me understand the processes, the concerns that community members might have, the temperament that some people might need to have to address their issues with being fair and objective,” Lopez said. “That's been a really good lesson I've learned on that board.”

Unlike the BOE, the parks board is an appointed body, and Lopez was selected by Laura Semanson, chairwoman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

If elected, Lopez said he wants both commissioners and members of the school board to work on issues that impact both bodies, like “tackling issues of overcrowding schools and developments that may cause or exacerbate those problems.”

Lopez said he also wants to make sure the school is able to use its financial resources to best meet the needs of both students and staff.

“I'm just hoping to bring a fiscal skill set when it comes to that and experience managing businesses successfully, so hopefully that will exude into the children and the people that run Forsyth County's school district,” Lopez said.

More information about Lopez's campaign is available at Facebook.com/Bibi-for-BOE-112141590453380.