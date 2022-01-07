Candlelight Vigil held on 1-year anniversary of U.S. Capitol breach

A year after the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, protesters from Forsyth County and surrounding areas gathered in downtown Cumming to support voting rights in Georgia and condemn the actions in Washington, D.C. a year before.

On Thursday, Jan. 6, organizer Liz Barrett hosted the Candlelight Vigil for Democracy outside Cumming City Hall, where about 30 attendees waved American flags, held signs and precincts lit smokeless tea candles in protest.

“I’m thrilled,” Barrett said of the crowd showing up despite wet and cold weather on Thursday. “I was actually very moved that people would come so far through the rain. People care. People are taking a stand for this country’s democracy, and I’m very privileged to be part of it. “

Barrett, a Forsyth County resident who said she volunteered as a poll worker in the 2020 election, said she organized the protest as an individual with help from members of the Forsyth County Democratic Committee said one goal of the event was for like-minded voters to make their presence known in Forsyth County, which she said has “a very big, loud [conservative] presence and a noisy presence and [Democrats] kind of stay to the side and stay out of sight, so it’s important for us to see each other.”

“This [protest] was to stand here and let people know in Forsyth County there’s others like you, you’re not alone,” she said.

Near the beginning of the rally, Barrett and other attendees introduced themselves and discussed why they came out to protest.

“I’m here to help underscore [the efforts] of all of us protecting our Democracy from events like last year, when those unpatriotic extremists stormed [the U.S. Capitol,]” said one speaker, who said she lived in Coal Mountain.