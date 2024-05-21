By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Check here for 2024 Primary results across Forsyth County
05212024PRIMARY DAY VOTING
The Cumming recreation building is a polling location for the May 21 Primary Election. - photo by Jim Dean
It's Election Day and Forsyth County voters have their last chance to head to the polls to cast their votes in the primary.