Collins introduces legislation to hold China accountable for global pandemic

Rep. Doug Collins Wednesday introduced the COVID-19 Accountability Act seeking to hold China accountable for the global pandemic.

The measure would give the president the authority to impose sanctions on China if the country fails to cooperate with a full investigation into the events leading up to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“While the Chinese communist regime has inflicted harm on the U.S. for decades, the coronavirus outbreak has shined a light on the urgent need to change course,” Collins said in a release. “Coverup of the coronavirus outbreak cost hundreds of thousands of lives worldwide and caused unfathomable harm to the global economy, and they must be held accountable."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, introduced companion legislation in the Senate Tuesday.

In addition to an investigation, the bill seeks to close all “wet” markets in China and compels the release of pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong that were arrested in the post COVID-19 crackdowns.”

Compiled from Collins press release