Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow plans to seek re-election

Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow has officially announced his re-election campaign.
Brumbalow made the announcement in a news release sent out on Friday, July 30. He has held the seat since being elected in 2017, when he defeated long-time Mayor Ford Gravitt.
“For the last three years, I have had the honor of serving as your mayor. During this time great strides have been made to improve the city for those who call Cumming home. With your support and that of the City Council, much work has been done to make the vision for Cumming a reality. However, there is still work to be done to make the vision of a thriving Cumming Downtown, that serves as a gathering destination for all Cumming residents and throughout the county, a reality."
William Stone, III, a local attorney, has also announced his candidacy for the seat.
Along with the mayoral race, the Post 1 and 2 Cumming City Council seats held by Councilmen Chad Crane and Jason Evans, respectively, will also be on the ballot for this year’s city election if any challengers qualify.
Qualifying for the races will be at Cumming City Hall and will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, and end at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Qualifying fees are $360 to run for mayor and $180 to run for the council seats.
In his campaign announcement, Brumbalow touted the soon-to-open Cumming City Center, the city's financial status and the revitalization of the Cumming Police Department as successes in his first term.
“In 2017, one of the cornerstones of my campaign was the City Center," Brumbalow said in the release. "It was and still is my belief that the City Center is something Cumming has needed for quite some time to restore that small-town feel that has been lost over the years. I am proud of City Center’s progress and looking forward to its grand opening this fall. The City Center not only provides a family-friendly place to gather, eat, shop, and support small business, it provides a 9.8% annual return on the city’s investment."
Brumbalow was born and raised in Forsyth County, is a business owner, and a 1990 graduate of South Forsyth High School. He and his wife, Jodie, live in Cumming with their two children.