Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow plans to seek re-election

Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow has officially announced his re-election campaign.

Brumbalow made the announcement in a news release sent out on Friday, July 30. He has held the seat since being elected in 2017, when he defeated long-time Mayor Ford Gravitt.

“For the last three years, I have had the honor of serving as your mayor. During this time great strides have been made to improve the city for those who call Cumming home. With your support and that of the City Council, much work has been done to make the vision for Cumming a reality. However, there is still work to be done to make the vision of a thriving Cumming Downtown, that serves as a gathering destination for all Cumming residents and throughout the county, a reality."



William Stone, III, a local attorney, has also announced his candidacy for the seat.

Along with the mayoral race, the Post 1 and 2 Cumming City Council seats held by Councilmen Chad Crane and Jason Evans, respectively, will also be on the ballot for this year’s city election if any challengers qualify.