Deal endorses Kevin Tanner's 9th District congressional bid

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal this week endorsed State Rep. Kevin Tanner’s (R-Dawsonville) campaign for Georgia’s 9th Congressional district seat.

Deal gave his full support of Tanner's campaign during a kick-off event held in Gainesville on Tuesday, reportedly stating that Tanner's track record and effectiveness make him right for the seat.

"Running for Congress is a high calling but the atmosphere in Washington has gotten a lot worse since I was there. It really takes someone with a lot of courage to be able to stand up and do the right thing," Deal said in a press release following the announcement. "Kevin will be one of those people."

In a statement following the endorsement, Tanner said that he was honored by Deal's support for his campaign.

"(Deal) has been a strong leader for Georgia and I was proud to work with him to advance his agenda to move Georgia forward," Tanner said. "Now, I am ready to continue the 9th district’s legacy of conservative leadership like that of Governor Deal."

Georgia’s 9th Congressional district includes all of Banks, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties and parts of Clarke, Forsyth and Pickens counties.

The 9th Congressional district seat has been held by Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) since 2013.

Later this year Collins will go on to challenge U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 following the retirement of former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson.

See original story by Dawson County News here.