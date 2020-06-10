Democrats Bourdeaux, Lopez Romero headed to runoff in 7th Congressional District primary

Several media outlets are declaring that Democratic candidates Carolyn Bourdeaux and Brenda Lopez Romero will face off in the Aug. 11 runoff to be the party's candidate for Georgia's 7th Congressional District as they were the top two vote-getters in the crowded primary. Mail-in votes are still being counted in Forsyth and Gwinnett counties.
Who is she: Carolyn Bourdeaux teaches at Georgia State University and was formerly worked at the Georgia Senate Budget and Evaluation Office and was chair of the Association for Budgeting and Financial Management. She faced incumbent Rep. Rob Woodall in 2018.
How she reacted: "I am very grateful for the support the campaign received from across this district, from people of all backgrounds and walks of life," Bourdeaux said in a statement. "Through Zoom meet-ups, virtual town halls, and pre-pandemic community events, one of the best parts about this race has been hearing the stories and concerns of Georgians who believe deeply that we need to address deep and long-standing inequities, to protect our health care, and to get our economy back on its feet."
On the issues: She is in favor of affordable health care by strengthening the Affordable Care Act, supporting small business recovery in the aftermath of COVID-19 and passing comprehensive immigration reform, including establishing a path to citizenship for DREAMers, or those who were brought to the country undocumented as minors.
What's next: She will face Lopez Romero in the Aug. 11 primary, and the winner will face Dr. Rich McCormick in November.
Who is she: District 99 state Rep. Brenda Lopez Romero has represented west Gwinnett County since 2017 and is the principal attorney with The Lopez Firm in Norcross.
How she reacted: "In a primary that many had assumed was a forgone conclusion, we have shown that grassroots organizing and a consistent presence in our community matters," Lopez Romero said in a statement. "Together, our hard work has started to pay off, but this race isn't over yet. We have two months to show once and for all that it is the people that decide elections -- not the Political Elite and Out-of-State Donors."
On the issues: Her biggest legislative priorities include immigration reform for DREAMers, protecting and improving the Affordable Care Act and providing resources for entrepreneurship and small business ownership in the district.
What's next: She will face Bourdeaux in the Aug. 11 primary, and the winner will face McCormick in November.