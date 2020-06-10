Democrats Bourdeaux, Lopez Romero headed to runoff in 7th Congressional District primary

Who is she: Carolyn Bourdeaux teaches at Georgia State University and was formerly worked at the Georgia Senate Budget and Evaluation Office and was chair of the Association for Budgeting and Financial Management. She faced incumbent Rep. Rob Woodall in 2018.

How she reacted: "I am very grateful for the support the campaign received from across this district, from people of all backgrounds and walks of life," Bourdeaux said in a statement. "Through Zoom meet-ups, virtual town halls, and pre-pandemic community events, one of the best parts about this race has been hearing the stories and concerns of Georgians who believe deeply that we need to address deep and long-standing inequities, to protect our health care, and to get our economy back on its feet."

On the issues: She is in favor of affordable health care by strengthening the Affordable Care Act, supporting small business recovery in the aftermath of COVID-19 and passing comprehensive immigration reform, including establishing a path to citizenship for DREAMers, or those who were brought to the country undocumented as minors.

What's next: She will face Lopez Romero in the Aug. 11 primary, and the winner will face Dr. Rich McCormick in November.



