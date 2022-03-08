Donald Trump Jr., Perdue make campaign stop in Forsyth County

Donald Trump, Jr. and several candidates endorsed by his father, former President Donald Trump, recently made a campaign stop in Forsyth County.
On Monday, gubernatorial candidate and former Sen. David Perdue and Trump Jr., headlined a campaign event at the Reid Barn on Majors Road, where other Republican candidates Brandon Beach, who is running for state Senate, Burt Jones, who is running for lieutenant governor, and Vernon Jones, who is running for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District.
“It’s great to be here in Georgia and reiterate my father’s endorsement of David,” Trump said. “He’s been a great supporter and a very good friend over the years. You see what’s going on, not just in Georgia, but across the world and our country, and we need people who will actually fight back here [against] the establishment on both sides, people who will actually fight for the America First agenda.”
Here’s a look at what the candidates had to say.
Donald Trump, Jr.
Serving as the event’s keynote speaker, Trump immediately thanked the local voters for their support and described his campaign as the “I told you so tour” for the performance of President Joe Biden.
“The one place where the Biden administration and Democrats have overperformed is I thought it would take them much longer to destroy our country,” Trump said. “I figured; four years will be a disaster. We’re one year in, we have three more years of the nonsense to go.”
Trump’s criticisms of Biden included rising gas prices, higher inflation and the handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying “They’re taking your money to give to Russia to fund the war that they say they are against.”
Along with speaking out against Democrats, including Biden, Stacie Abrams and Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump and other speakers also targeted other Republicans, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
“I need you guys to speak to your friends. We need you guys to get out there and vote for David Perdue, vote for Burt, vote for Vernon, vote for the slate of my endorsed candidates because we have seen now what those people can do and seen what those policies can get us,” Trump said. “Those policies succeeded for you despite unprecedented hatred, despite no-one, frankly on both sides, of the establishment trying to get anything done.”
Trump is the second member of his family to speak at the Reid Barn in recent years after his brother, Eric Trump, who spoke there ahead of the 2020 election.
David Perdue
After speaking at the Reid Barn ahead of the 2020 Senate runoff election, David Perdue returned on Monday, touting his endorsement from the former president.
“I am proud to have Donald Trump’s endorsement, but I’ll tell you what, he doesn’t give it out lightly. He knows that I was one of only two US Senators that helped him in [2016] get elected,” Perdue said. “He and I fought alongside each other to get that agenda implemented that created that great economic turnaround, and in 2020, he and I both worked really hard shoulder-to-shoulder to get re-elected.
“Since then, we have worked shoulder-to-shoulder to find out what happened and make damn sure that it never happens again in Georgia.”
Perdue said following the 2020 election, in which the former president pushed unproven claims of election fraud in the state, that he had asked for Raffensperger’s resignation and had personally filed lawsuits claiming there were fraudulent or counterfoil ballots in Fulton County, which the secretary of state denied at a recent meeting in Forsyth County.
In a meeting with members of the press following the rally, Perdue said he never fought to change election results but “I just wanted to find out what was going on so we could fix it for the January [2021] runoff.”
Like Trump, Perdue criticized both Republican and Democratic officials, particularly focusing on Biden, inflation and Russia and urged voters to get people they know involved in the campaign.
“I’m here to tell you today that the biggest thing that can happen right now is in Georgia, we elect a conservative governor to make sure that in 2024 we put a conservative Republican back in the White House and stop this madness,” Perdue said.
Vernon Jones
Also returning to Forsyth was Vernon Jones, who had planned to also run for governor before focusing on the 10th Congressional seat.
During his remarks, Jones spoke in support of Perdue’s campaign, the need for voters to show up in the May primary and boosting the state’s economy.
“We need someone who is going to keep this state conservative. We need someone who is going to hold the line on election integrity,” Jones said. “We need someone who is going to make sure that we do carry out and enforce and believe in the Constitution of the United States. David Perdue can get across the line, and you know what, he is Donald Trump approved, tested and endorsed, just like I am.
“Donald Trump is building an army of patriots, and it starts with each and every one of you.”
Burt Jones
Jones, a state lawmaker who is seeking the Georgia lieutenant governor’s seat, was one of several speakers at the event who said the candidates will not only face pressure but also from established Republicans.
“I don’t know about y’all, but I’m tired of weak-kneed Republicans right now,” he said. “I’m tired of people acting like they’re conservatives and they vote like they’re Democrats, and we’re going to take back this state in November 2022, but we’ve got to pick the right people to serve us.”