Donald Trump Jr., Perdue make campaign stop in Forsyth County

Donald Trump, Jr. and several candidates endorsed by his father, former President Donald Trump, recently made a campaign stop in Forsyth County.



On Monday, gubernatorial candidate and former Sen. David Perdue and Trump Jr., headlined a campaign event at the Reid Barn on Majors Road, where other Republican candidates Brandon Beach, who is running for state Senate, Burt Jones, who is running for lieutenant governor, and Vernon Jones, who is running for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District.

“It’s great to be here in Georgia and reiterate my father’s endorsement of David,” Trump said. “He’s been a great supporter and a very good friend over the years. You see what’s going on, not just in Georgia, but across the world and our country, and we need people who will actually fight back here [against] the establishment on both sides, people who will actually fight for the America First agenda.”

Here’s a look at what the candidates had to say.

Donald Trump, Jr.

Serving as the event’s keynote speaker, Trump immediately thanked the local voters for their support and described his campaign as the “I told you so tour” for the performance of President Joe Biden.

“The one place where the Biden administration and Democrats have overperformed is I thought it would take them much longer to destroy our country,” Trump said. “I figured; four years will be a disaster. We’re one year in, we have three more years of the nonsense to go.”

Trump’s criticisms of Biden included rising gas prices, higher inflation and the handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying “They’re taking your money to give to Russia to fund the war that they say they are against.”

Along with speaking out against Democrats, including Biden, Stacie Abrams and Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump and other speakers also targeted other Republicans, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“I need you guys to speak to your friends. We need you guys to get out there and vote for David Perdue, vote for Burt, vote for Vernon, vote for the slate of my endorsed candidates because we have seen now what those people can do and seen what those policies can get us,” Trump said. “Those policies succeeded for you despite unprecedented hatred, despite no-one, frankly on both sides, of the establishment trying to get anything done.”

Trump is the second member of his family to speak at the Reid Barn in recent years after his brother, Eric Trump, who spoke there ahead of the 2020 election.



