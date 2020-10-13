Election 2020 Preview: State Senate District 51

Steve Gooch (Incumbent)
Party: Republican
Age: 53
Professional occupation: Business owner.
For voters who may not know, can you give a rundown of what you have accomplished in your previous terms in office?
“I currently hold the leadership position of Majority Whip. That is the 3rd ranking position in the Georgia Senate which consists of 56 senators. I am the chairman of the transportation appropriations committee. I also serve as Secretary of the Appropriations Committee and Vice-Chairman of the Transportation committee. I am a member of the finance, regulated industries, rules, ethics, and reapportionment committees.”
If elected, what are your biggest legislative priorities for your term?
“As a Republican, I will do everything in my legislative powers to put a stop to the attacks on our police and the burning and destruction of our cities and communities that we have witnessed the past few years. Republicans will not tolerate violence in the streets where our businesses, government properties, and homes are being destroyed by lawless rioters who are many times bused in by outside groups just to create fear and panic in our neighborhoods. I will support legislation to restore law and order to our streets.”
What else do you think voters should know about you and your campaign?
“I am an unapologetic pro-business conservative with a proven record to back it up. I am Pro-life with an endorsement for the Georgia Life Alliance. I am pro 2nd amendment with an A+ rating from the NRA. I support President Donald Trump, and I will fight against the liberals who try to defund the police in our state.”
June Krise
Party: Democratic
Age: 73
Occupation: Registered Professional Nurse, Owner of Quality of Life Enterprises.
Can you tell voters what made you want to run for this seat?
“I have been an active Democrat my entire adult life and I know the importance of two viable political parties to keep an eye on each other -- to provide checks and balances. For too long the Republicans have not been responsive enough to the needs of minority, middle class, and disabled citizens of Georgia. In their quest to make Georgia #1 in business, they have let Georgia sink to 46th in healthcare, 50th in maternal mortality and #1 in child gun incidents.
33% of children in Georgia live in poverty. Millions of Georgians go without healthcare because our leaders chose not to expand Medicaid coverage. This coverage would help during this COVID-19 crisis and also help expand access to mental health and addiction services. These facts made me decide to run against one of the elected officials who allowed this to occur.”
If elected, what are your biggest legislative priorities for your term?
“Obviously, I am committed to improving healthcare in Georgia, but I am also committed to improving ethics and transparency in government by stopping no-bid contracts between elected officials and city or county entities without disclosing the deals. We must stop legislators from taking advantage of their positions to make money for themselves and we must stop the influx of campaign donations that allow lobbyists and PACs to help incumbents amass hundreds of thousands of dollars for their re-election.”
What else do you think voters should know about you and your campaign?
“I am a nurse and I will examine all bills that come before the Senate through the eyes of a nurse, not the eyes of a career politician whose main goal is to stay in office and pay back people who give him thousands of dollars in campaign contributions. I will work for the middle-class working citizens of North Georgia. I will work with public health officials, doctors, nurses, and educators to help get extra funds, and make our classrooms safe for teachers and students who choose to be back in the classroom during COVID-19 and other crises. I will help do the same for businesses.”