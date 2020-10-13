Election 2020 Preview: State Senate District 51

Steve Gooch (Incumbent)

Party: Republican

Age: 53

Professional occupation: Business owner.

For voters who may not know, can you give a rundown of what you have accomplished in your previous terms in office?

“I currently hold the leadership position of Majority Whip. That is the 3rd ranking position in the Georgia Senate which consists of 56 senators. I am the chairman of the transportation appropriations committee. I also serve as Secretary of the Appropriations Committee and Vice-Chairman of the Transportation committee. I am a member of the finance, regulated industries, rules, ethics, and reapportionment committees.”

If elected, what are your biggest legislative priorities for your term?

“As a Republican, I will do everything in my legislative powers to put a stop to the attacks on our police and the burning and destruction of our cities and communities that we have witnessed the past few years. Republicans will not tolerate violence in the streets where our businesses, government properties, and homes are being destroyed by lawless rioters who are many times bused in by outside groups just to create fear and panic in our neighborhoods. I will support legislation to restore law and order to our streets.”

What else do you think voters should know about you and your campaign?

“I am an unapologetic pro-business conservative with a proven record to back it up. I am Pro-life with an endorsement for the Georgia Life Alliance. I am pro 2nd amendment with an A+ rating from the NRA. I support President Donald Trump, and I will fight against the liberals who try to defund the police in our state.”