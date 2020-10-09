Election 2020 Preview: Georgia's 7th Congressional District.

Carolyn Bourdeaux

Party: Democratic

Age: 50 years

Occupation: Professor at the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University

Time living in the district: 3 years, 17 years in Georgia

Can you tell voters what made you want to run for this seat?

“I believe that our government should work for all people, not just the wealthy and well-connected. Our leaders have lost their line of sight to the people of this country and what we need. It is time for the people of Georgia's 7th Congressional District to have an advocate in Congress who fights tenaciously for the issues we care about.

“I’m a champion for quality, affordable health care — it’s why I got into this race, and now we’re seeing that it’s more important than ever. I saw the tragic health care reality shared by too many Americans firsthand as my parents struggled to pay for my father’s medications during his prolonged illness. In Congress, I'll fight to increase access and affordability of health insurance through strengthening the ACA, create an affordable public option health insurance plan for individuals and small businesses, and end surprise billing. I will also prioritize legislation that allows the federal government to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs.

“Ultimately, I want my son to grow up in a country where we care for one another and provide working families with fundamental supports like health care and paid family medical leave; where we provide all of our children a world-class education that opens the door to opportunity; where we invest in the infrastructure for the green economy of the 21st Century; and where we beat back the structural inequalities created by racism to build a community that is diverse, inclusive and global.”

If elected, what are your biggest legislative priorities for your term?

“When I graduated from college, my dad told me, ‘Carolyn, this country has invested in you and gave you a world-class education. And with that comes responsibility to give back to your community.’ Those words have guided me ever since.

“In Congress, I'll work to get the pandemic under control, our children back in school and our economy back on its feet. We are suffering from a terrible lack of leadership on COVID-19. This pandemic is no one's fault — but Donald Trump's failure to protect us from it is. Georgians deserve leaders who won’t play politics with their health, who listen to the scientists, and think carefully about solutions that make sense. Our economy is not going to recover until we can feel comfortable going to a restaurant or grocery shopping without being afraid we will catch COVID-19 — so listening to health experts to defeat this virus is critical to our economic recovery, too.

“We also need to make sure that everyone has access to quality affordable health care and invest in infrastructure and transit to address gridlock as well as start to address the climate crisis. I'll know I've been successful if I can deliver real change for the people of Georgia's 7th District.”

What else do you think should voters know about you and your campaign?

“Georgians don't need a politician who is beholden to any party, special interest group, or donor — they need an advocate who is fighting for them. As Director of the Senate Budget and Evaluation Office, I worked with both parties to balance the state budget during the Great Recession, and I was honored for this work with a special resolution for significant service to the state of Georgia.

“In 2018, I challenged a 4-term Republican incumbent who had never gotten below 60% of the vote. My message of fighting for quality affordable health care, economic opportunity for our working families and small businesses, and stepping up to do what is right for Georgia inspired record-breaking voter turnout in Georgia's 7th in 2018. Now I'm back to finish the job.

“Since I first started running, we’ve overcome massive voter purges, election security issues, problems at polling locations, and a host of inconsistencies in processing absentee ballots. Despite this, during my primary, we saw record-breaking voter turnout — a sure sign that Georgians are eager for a change in leadership. No matter who you are: I care about your struggle, I will listen to you and what you need, and I'll be your advocate in Congress.”