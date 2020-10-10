Election 2020 Preview: State House District 25

Todd Jones (Incumbent)

Party: Republican

Age: 53

Occupation: Technology Executive

Time living in the district: 13.5 years

For voters who may not know, can you give a rundown of what you have accomplished in your previous terms in office?

“Constituent feedback consistently informs me of the district’s priorities. Pre-COVID, these areas of focus were a) education, b) the economy, c) healthcare and d) transportation. Hence, a majority of my policy engagement was working to ensure education outcomes continuously improved across the district and state, the economy continued to expand with limited regulation, healthcare options expanded to new mothers and babies and ultimately greater investment into transportation infrastructure.”

If elected, what are your biggest legislative priorities for your term?

“Today, seven months into the COVID pandemic, those four priorities remain top of mind within the district, but a balanced COVID response is critical where Georgian’s health and welfare are the primary focus coupled with a safe, aggressive re-opening of the entire economy. Further, my education focus will be on quality, rigorous access to quality curriculum for all K-12 students, a commitment to enhancing Georgia’s position as a 3D printing leader in the country, a healthcare policy that would provide low-income Georgian’s with greater access to no-cost services and an expansion of our transportation options across Metro Atlanta.”

What else do you think should voters know about you and your campaign?

“Since taking my oath in January of 2017, my focus has been on a) constituent services, b) out-of-the-box policy thinking and c) gaining consensus amongst my colleagues to pass legislation beneficial to the district and state. COVID has placed an absolute premium on the former, constituent services. I hope all of my constituents know, that I have a passion for policy brainstorming, but an even bigger commitment to serving my neighbors, friends and ultimately all members of our community. Today, my days are filled with helping people navigate unemployment, garner food stamps and qualify for healthcare assistance; many for the first time in their lives. I want to be there for them today, in their time of need, but also tomorrow when better days are ahead.”