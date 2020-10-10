Election 2020 Preview: State House District 24

Sheri Gilligan (Incumbent)

Party: Republican

Age: 57

Occupation: Former Intelligence Specialist, Former Educator

Time living in the district: 36 total years, 14 years since returning home in 2006

For voters who may not know, can you give a rundown of what you have accomplished in your previous terms in office?

“Working with my colleagues, we passed legislation to combat human trafficking, support our law enforcement with better retirement plans and protect Georgians from receiving surprise medical bills that they didn’t consent to.

“Legislation was also passed that will give those living in elderly care facilities better protections from receiving inadequate service. Georgia’s foster children were helped with the passing of legislation that will make it easier for foster parents to take care of them. I also helped pass Campus Carry legislation which restores Second Amendment rights. My work at the Capitol earned me the CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) Most Conservative Georgia Legislator award in 2019.

“This year, some of the most important accomplishments have centered around COVID and the need for constituent services. When the pandemic hit, I contacted the business community to provide much-needed information on the assistance available to small businesses.

“With Republican efforts, we maintained our status as the #1 state to do business and kept our triple-A bond rating. I worked with the Department of Labor to help people get their unemployment and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits. I have also worked with individuals when the government encroached on their rights. Also, when it came time to start school, we worked to create a hybrid model that put parents in control of how to send their children back to school.”

If elected, what are your biggest legislative priorities for your term?

“Right now there is a trend going on in which biological males are being allowed to compete with girls. Girls deserve to compete on a level playing field. Forcing females to compete against biological males isn’t fair. Women fought hard and long to earn equal athletic opportunities. I want to ensure that girls have the opportunity to earn college scholarships and possibly launch their own careers in athletics.

“I will continue to work toward restoring our Second Amendment rights and protecting free speech and the right to practice our religion. I also want to protect voting integrity so that every elector shall always be provided the opportunity to vote in person in an election. Additionally, I want legislation to prevent posting election results until all polling locations in that particular election have closed.”

What else do you think should voters know about you and your campaign?

“From the moment I was sworn in as your representative in 2015, I have worked passionately on your behalf. I have remained committed to being your advocate for common sense conservative policies and principles that have proved to be good for Georgians. I will continue to stay focused on our state’s budget, individual liberties, and personal responsibilities.

“It’s also important to me that I stay in contact with my fellow neighbors. I can always be reached by a call or an email. When the legislature is in session I also host Saturday morning coffees or Zoom calls so that my constituents can be informed.”