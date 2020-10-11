Election 2020 Preview: State House District 26

Lauren McDonald, III

Party: Republican

Age: 52

Occupation: Business Owner

Time living in the district: 21 years

Can you tell voters what made you want to run for this seat?

“I am running for state representative because I believe our community deserves more connectivity and better influence when it comes to our state’s decision-making process. Forsyth County is one of the fastest-growing counties in our state. We have incredible schools, thriving local businesses and a quality of life that we all want to protect. My family opened a business here, we are raising our family here, and we are deeply committed to serving our community. With 22 years as a firefighter and EMT and now as your Coroner, in addition to my involvement in Rotary, non-profit boards, Lake Lanier and a number of youth sports organizations, I am just wired to serve. My values and priorities are well-aligned with this district. I have the relationships here in our community as well as within the State Capitol to strengthen our position and deliver what our district really needs.”

If elected, what are your biggest legislative priorities for your term?

“First and foremost, we have to reinforce our economy as we continue to manage the impact of Covid-10. Job growth in our district was strong at the beginning of this year, and I will support and promote legislation to keep taxes low, retain our Right to Work status, and remove any obstacles for small businesses to create jobs and attract business. Second, we must safeguard our first-class educational system. Forsyth County Schools have long served as a benchmark for other school systems in our state, and that has become even more apparent as we have a spotlight on our approach to restarting schools in the midst of this pandemic. Third is Public Safety - with my career as a first responder, my partnership with our Sheriff's Office and involvement in community safety programs, I am well-equipped to represent our district's best interests. I will ensure that our voice in Atlanta is clear when it comes to our support for law and order as well as expanding programs to combat the growth in drug-related crimes and incidents in ‘The Triangle.’”

What else do you think should voters know about you and your campaign?

“Forsyth County has so many strengths and so much potential. As we face the expansion of the technology corridor up Ga. 400, I want to leverage the talent and resources that our district has to offer and work to protect what is most important to those I represent. That includes controlled growth that preserves Lake Lanier, the Chattahoochee River and our beautiful foothill community while protecting our water resources. I will also fight for more proactive transportation and infrastructure solutions for our district. My intent as your state representative is to provide bold leadership and collaboration that unites our community, best represents our vision, gives Forsyth County deeper connectivity and better influence in our state government.”



