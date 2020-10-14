Election 2020 Preview: State House District 9

Sharon L. Ravert
Party: Democratic
Age: 55
Occupation: Small Business Owner
Can you tell voters what made you want to run for this seat?
“I have been frustrated with the lack of transparency and accountability of many of our elected officials. When you are elected to be a representative, it should mean that you are always representing the neighbors that elected you, not special interest groups and lobbying organizations. It is time for "We the people" to have representation under the gold dome.”
If elected, what are your biggest legislative priorities for your term?
“My number one priority is to bridge the gap between the citizens and those that serve them. We are all citizens of this great country and should do what it takes to work together to ensure a great future for all of us.”
What else do you think voters should know about you and your campaign?
“I have been working with our elected officials at the State Capitol for over a decade to find workable solutions for issues that arrive in any society. I am in constant conversation with my neighbors about their ideas and concerns. I hope to continue building on the stable foundation we have built, working towards a better future for all that love in our communities.”
Will Wade
Party: Republican
Age: 42
Occupation: Community Banker
Can you tell voters what made you want to run for this seat?
“When the seat was vacated by Kevin Tanner’s decision to run for Congress I made the decision to run after dozens of friends, peers and mentors reached out and suggested I should seriously consider running. I know that this district has been blessed to have been represented by a hardworking, results-oriented leader like Kevin Tanner. I feel that I can take my private sector experience and my public service record to continue providing a hardworking mentality and a results-driven personality to Atlanta. I live and breathe this District and I look forward to earning the voters confidence to continue the level of professionalism and service that Representative Tanner has always provided.”
If elected, what are your biggest legislative priorities for your term?
Economic Recovery / Covid-19 Response. Reduction of State Mandates, especially aimed at small businesses and educators. Getting voters a more direct say at the ballot box in the funding of public education as well as local government projects. Strengthen penalties against child predators and those engaged in the trafficking of humans. The reduction of State Income Tax
What else do you think voters should know about you and your campaign?
As a native of this district and a person who has spent their entire professional career and years of public service right here in GA’s 9th - I’m one of you. I know where I come from and I will always put this District’s needs ahead of any other interest. I will always be true to my campaign’s promise of Faith, Family and You. I would be honored to earn your vote and to represent you in Atlanta.