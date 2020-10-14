Election 2020 Preview: State House District 9

Sharon L. Ravert



Party: Democratic

Age: 55

Occupation: Small Business Owner

Can you tell voters what made you want to run for this seat?

“I have been frustrated with the lack of transparency and accountability of many of our elected officials. When you are elected to be a representative, it should mean that you are always representing the neighbors that elected you, not special interest groups and lobbying organizations. It is time for "We the people" to have representation under the gold dome.”

If elected, what are your biggest legislative priorities for your term?

“My number one priority is to bridge the gap between the citizens and those that serve them. We are all citizens of this great country and should do what it takes to work together to ensure a great future for all of us.”

What else do you think voters should know about you and your campaign?

“I have been working with our elected officials at the State Capitol for over a decade to find workable solutions for issues that arrive in any society. I am in constant conversation with my neighbors about their ideas and concerns. I hope to continue building on the stable foundation we have built, working towards a better future for all that love in our communities.”