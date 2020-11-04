Election 2020 Results: Incumbent Wes Cantrell takes lead for Georgia state House District 22 seat

Incumbent Wes Cantrell has taken a heavy lead over Democrat Charles Ravenscraft for the Georgia House District 22 seat in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election.



Cantrell led in front as of midnight on Wednesday with more than 77% (29,056) of the votes compared to Ravenscraft, who won more than 22% (8,580) of the votes so far with two of three precincts reporting.

Who is he: Cantrell has served in the state House since 2015, and he currently works as a young marrieds pastor at Woodstock Baptist Church. Cantrell was born and raised in Georgia, and he has lived in the district for 28 years. He earned a degree in Industrial Management from Georgia Tech when he was 20 years old before later earning his Masters of Divinity at Southwestern Seminary in Texas. After becoming a minister in Woodstock, Cantrell also got involved in local school. He founded First Priority, an organization that helps connect networks of churches to help serve schools in their communities.

On the issues: Leading up to this election, Cantrell stressed four major actions he wanted to take if re-elected. He said he would introduce a resolution for a constitutional amendment to change term limits for state legislatures and the Lieutenant Governor, introduce legislation that would allow more choices of schooling for families in the state, fight for reform of the Board of Pardons & Parole, and try to put an end to Time Change in Georgia.