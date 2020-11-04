Election 2020 Results: Georgia's 7th Congressional District

As of 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the race between Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux and Republican Rich McCormick for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, which has been highly prized by both parties, still does not have a definitive winner.

McCormick held a lead by about 5,000 votes early Wednesday, earning 156,382 votes, about 50.9% of the 307,428 votes that had been counted as of that time, compared to Bourdeaux, who earned 151,046 votes, or about 49.1% of the total.

McCormick leads Forsyth County with 56,278 of the county's 84,927 ballots cast, about 66.3% of the total, compared to Bourdeaux's 28,649 votes, or 33.7% of the total.

In Gwinnett, Bourdeaux received 122,397 votes, about 55% of the 222,501 ballots cast, and McCormick received 100,104 votes, about 45% of the total, as of press time.

Thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Gwinnett County due to a software error, according to media outlets. Both campaigns said late Tuesday night they are assessing the situation to determine a timeline for when to settle the election.

The seat has been held by incumbent Rep. Rob Woodall, a Republican, since 2011.

