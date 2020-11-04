Election 2020 Results: Incumbent Sheri Gilligan keeps Georgia state House seat in District 24

Incumbent Sheri Gilligan defeated Democratic contender Natalie Bucsko for the Georgia House District 24 seat in the 2020 general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.



Gilligan earned 77.95% (23,013) of votes compared to Bucsko, who earned more than 22.05% (6,511).

Who is she: Gilligan has served in the Georgia House since 2015, and she has lived in the district for a total of 36 years. Gilligan graduated from Forsyth County High School before leaving the county to attend the University of Georgia. After college, she moved on to U.S. Navy Reserves, which later led her to a career with the CIA as an intelligence analyst. Eventually, she returned home to then teach at Lanier Technical College.

On the issues: Leading up to the election, Gilligan stressed the importance of protecting citizens' Second Amendment rights to own firearms along with citizens' First Amendment rights, specifically to free speech and freedom of religion. Gilligan has also called for further transparency in medical pricing, more freedom to patients when it comes to medical decisions such as vaccinations, and further schooling choices for students and parents. She has also said she hopes to block the proposed Equality Act, in which "biological males are being allowed to compete with girls," in athletic programs.