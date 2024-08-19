By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Election 2024: District 27 State Senate candidates share campaign initiatives
District 27 State Senate Republican incumbent Greg Dolezal (left) and Democratic challenger Hamza Nazir (right). - photo by FCN file photo
The District 27 State Senate candidates have shared their campaign platforms with Forsyth County residents.