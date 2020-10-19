Elections official: first week of early voting “extremely busy,” new voting locations open

Mandi Smith, Forsyth County’s director of voter registrations and elections, described the first week of advance voting, Oct. 12-16, as “extremely busy” with “thousands of Forsyth County voters” already casting ballots.

Smith said there were some long lines for the first day of early voting on Monday, Oct. 12, but many of those issues had been worked out.

“The first day of Advance Voting saw the longest lines,” Smith said. “The State system poll workers use to process voters was not running at optimum capacity and that led to longer lines. The Secretary of State’s Office has worked hard these first few days of Advance Voting to expand the capabilities of the system and those improvements have led to a much better flow at the polls. So, while voters may still experience lines, the lines will move more quickly than they did at the start of Advance Voting.”

Smith said voters should be aware that the busiest times for voting are when polls open in the morning and the lunch rush from about 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

A new app from the county, which can be found at bit.ly/2FGs1eP, also provides voters information on how long lines are at advance voting sites around the county.

“Remember, any Forsyth County voter may go to vote at any Advance Voting location during voting hours to cast their ballot in person,” Smith said. “The Forsyth County GIS Department has done an amazing job putting together an Advance Voting Locations and Wait Time app where voters may find out the estimated wait time prior to heading out to vote.”

She said the addition of six new early voting locations this year meant “more options than ever for Advance Voting in Forsyth County.”

All advance voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are open to voters from anywhere in the county.

There will be no advance voting on Monday, Nov. 2, the day before the election.

A valid picture ID is required to vote, and voters can find their election day polling place at www.MVP.sos.ga.gov.

Locations open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of advance voting are:

• Forsyth County Voter Registration and Elections Office (1201 Sawnee Dr.);

• Hampton Park Library (5345 Settingdown Road);

• Parks & Recreation Natural Resources Operations Center (1605 Canton Hwy.);

• Sharon Springs Park Community Building (1950 Sharon Road);

• Midway Park Community Building (5100 Post Road);

• Cumming Recreation & Parks Multi-Purpose Room (437 Pilgrim Mill Road);

• And Coal Mountain Park Community Building (3560 Settingdown Road).

Starting on Monday, Oct. 19 and continuing through Friday, Oct. 30 and on Saturday, Oct. 17 and 24, advance voting will also open at:

• Olde Atlanta Clubhouse (5745 Olde Atlanta Pkwy.);

• Sharon Forks Library (2820 Old Atlanta Road);

• Windermere Lodge (4444 Front Nine Dr.).

The Sexton Hall Enrichment Center, at 2115 Chloe Road, will open for advance voting on Saturday, Oct. 24 will stay open Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30.

Those who want to avoid crowds can use a new absentee ballot drop box at the voter registrations and elections office.

For more information, go to the voter registrations and elections department’s website at forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Voter-Registrations-Elections or call 770-781-2118, Ext. 9.



