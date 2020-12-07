Elections officials certify presidential recount

Forsyth County elections officials have certified the county’s recount of votes from the Nov. 3 Presidential election.

The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections held a special called meeting on Friday, Dec. 4, where the recount results, which was required after Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ordered all of the state’s counties conduct a recount of votes for the race, were certified.

Per the recount’s election summary report, 129,947 of the county’s 163,984 registered voters, about 79.2 cast ballots.

Of those, 13,328 voted on Election Day, 85,271 voted during early voting, 30,994 were absentee by mail and 54 were provisional.

Of the 129,250 voters who voted for one of the three major parties in the Presidential election, 85,123 voted for President Donald Trump, 42,208 voted for President-elect Joe Biden and 1,980 voted for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen.

There was a total of 61 unresolved write-in votes, 11 on Election Day, 32 during advance voting and 18 absentee-by-mail.

The local recount was done from Saturday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Dec. 2.

State law allows Trump, who lost Georgia by fewer than 13,000 votes to Biden, to seek a recount due to the narrow margin.