Eric Trump, Gov. Kemp campaign in Forsyth County at Evangelicals for Trump event

Kemp, who was not advertised to attend the event, touched on some of the accomplishments in the state since his election in 2018, including foster care and adoption reform, battling human trafficking and the passage of House Bill 481, the controversial bill that prohibits abortions around six weeks. A federal judge struck down the bill this past July.

“I will tell you that along the way, we have been very fortunate to have the strong support of President Trump and his entire family on these type of issues,” Kemp said, “because, you see, I believe President Donald J. Trump is the most pro-life president that I’ve seen in my lifetime.”

Like Eric Trump, Kemp said the president’s victory in the fall is key to continue advancing conservative legislation.

“But also know this, that all this progress, all these victories, can go away in a heartbeat in November,” Kemp said, “and that is why Nov. 3 will speak to the future of the pro-life movement and the future of our great country.

“So if we tire, if we lose hope, if lose faith, you know what we get? Joe Biden, and you know what we get with that? Liberal judges, and the fight to protect innocent life even harder.”

The speakers were joined by a large crowd of supporters, many wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ hats, waving pro-Trump and American flags and many who continued listening to the speakers despite rain moving in at the end of the event.

While several pastors spoke at the event, one had an especially close relationship with the president.

White has long been President Trump’s personal spiritual advisor, and she recalled meeting Trump long before his political aspirations.

White said she often hears from those who like the president’s policies but have some issues with his personality and demeanor.

“Let me tell you, his personality is much more than just tough,” she said. “He’s tough when he needs to be, and we need someone who’s tough right now. I tell everybody, ‘He doesn’t start a fight, but he certainly will finish one,’ but he’s not just tough. He’s funny, he’s smart, he’s caring, he’s compassionate, and I’ve seen him in almost every setting.”