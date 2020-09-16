Eric Trump, Gov. Kemp campaign in Forsyth County at Evangelicals for Trump event

On Tuesday, Evangelicals for Trump hosted a campaign event at the Reid Barn on Majors Road, where along with Kemp and Eric Trump, speakers included Dr. Alveda King, musician Jonathan Cain and pastors Paula White, Jentezen Franklin, Todd Lamphere and Tony Suarez.
Eric Trump said, looking back on his father’s 2016 presidential campaign, there was a learning curve for himself and the rest of the family but with all the obstacles against the campaign, he felt their victory was predestined.
“Hilary raised $1.5 billion,” he said, though it was actually $580 million, according to reporting by The Associated Press. “We raised $300 million, and if anybody believes that faith didn’t have a large part of the fact that we are standing on this stage right now… We’ve all spoken about this. Pastor Paula and I have spoken about this a million times, but I really believe that he was a chosen person.”
Eric Trump said the upcoming election would have a big impact for decades to come, particularly for the future of the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Make no mistake, the media doesn’t like to talk about this, but there could be four Supreme Court justices, another four years, and I’ll get hate for saying that, but there could be three or four Supreme Court justices [retire and be replaced,]” he said. “You could have a 7-2 [conservative] Supreme Court in this country, and if you like religious liberty, if you like freedom of speech and you like the Second Amendment and you like the traditional values of this country, guess what? You want a 7-2 Supreme Court…”
Speaking after Kemp, who suggested the family should think about moving to Georgia, Eric Trump even said he may consider it after the election.
“I would love to move the hell out of New York state because of where it’s going… If you have room for me, I very well may do that,” he to cheers from the crowd. “We’ll do that on Nov. 4. We’ll go win this thing, then on Nov. 4, Mr. Governor, I’m yours.”
“I will tell you that along the way, we have been very fortunate to have the strong support of President Trump and his entire family on these type of issues,” Kemp said, “because, you see, I believe President Donald J. Trump is the most pro-life president that I’ve seen in my lifetime.”
Like Eric Trump, Kemp said the president’s victory in the fall is key to continue advancing conservative legislation.
“But also know this, that all this progress, all these victories, can go away in a heartbeat in November,” Kemp said, “and that is why Nov. 3 will speak to the future of the pro-life movement and the future of our great country.
“So if we tire, if we lose hope, if lose faith, you know what we get? Joe Biden, and you know what we get with that? Liberal judges, and the fight to protect innocent life even harder.”
The speakers were joined by a large crowd of supporters, many wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ hats, waving pro-Trump and American flags and many who continued listening to the speakers despite rain moving in at the end of the event.
While several pastors spoke at the event, one had an especially close relationship with the president.
White has long been President Trump’s personal spiritual advisor, and she recalled meeting Trump long before his political aspirations.
White said she often hears from those who like the president’s policies but have some issues with his personality and demeanor.
“Let me tell you, his personality is much more than just tough,” she said. “He’s tough when he needs to be, and we need someone who’s tough right now. I tell everybody, ‘He doesn’t start a fight, but he certainly will finish one,’ but he’s not just tough. He’s funny, he’s smart, he’s caring, he’s compassionate, and I’ve seen him in almost every setting.”
White said she didn’t just support Trump based on his personality but also his policies and accomplishments, such as moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, bringing 5.6 million people off of food stamps, prison reform, adding conservative judges and supporting religious liberty.
“This president works relentless, he works tirelessly, he fights for you, he cares about you, he loves this country,” she said. “When he was doing the rally, and they started shouting, ‘We love you. We love you. We love you,’ and he said, ‘Don’t do that, I’ll start crying.’ You saw who our president really was.”
Along with the speakers, the event also included prayers and worship music, including remarks and a performance from White’s husband, Jonathan Cain, a member of the rock band Journey, who has expanded into Christian music.
Cain said he had never seen the amount of praying in the White House that is going on now.
“I just want to let you know that Jesus is alive and well in the White House,” he said.