Eric Trump to attend re-election event in Forsyth County on Tuesday

A member of President Donald Trump’s family will be stopping by Forsyth County next week.
On Tuesday, Sept. 15, starting at 11:30 a.m., Eric Trump and other speakers will attend a “Praise, Prayer, and Patriotism" event hosted by Evangelicals for Trump at the Reid Barn at 684 Majors Road.
Along with Trump, Dr. Alveda King and Pastors Paula White, Jentezen Franklin, Todd Lamphere and Tony Suarez will also be in attendance.
Doors will open at 10:30 a.m., and the event will kick off an hour later.
Guests can register online for up to two tickets per mobile number on a first-come, first-served basis.