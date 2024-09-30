By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Explainer: What voters are really being asked about The Gathering at South Forsyth on the November ballot
The Gathering at South Forsyth rendering
Renderings of the “The Gathering at South Forsyth,” a proposed “world-class entertainment hub for North Georgia” at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road.
A referendum on the Forsyth County ballot this November will give voters an opportunity to weigh in on possible funding methods for the proposed arena project called The Gathering at South Forsyth.