Forsyth County BOE candidate issues statement after 'insensitive' tweets surface

A candidate for the Forsyth County Board of Education has apologized after controversial statements made on Twitter surfaced and spread across social media this weekend.



Over the weekend, several tweets by Bibi Lopez, who is running against Lindsey Adams for the District 5 seat, appeared on social media. In a statement, Lopez said the tweets, which date back to 2013, were “insensitive” and alleged that it was supporters of his opponent who made them public just days before the June 9 primary.

“Over the weekend my opponent and their professional team of political consultants posted insensitive comments that I have made in the past on social media,” Lopez said. “I have publicly apologized for the insensitive comments and am greatly ashamed and saddened by the hurt I caused. I am [a] newbie to politics. I am not [a] professional politician I did not hire consultants. I ran my campaign by myself. Zero funding. I did not hire consultants that hide the skeletons or scrub backgrounds to give an illusion of perfection. I am [an] imperfect person. We all are in our own way.”

The tweets contained offensive and derogatory statements, such as saying there was “too much eye candy at school orientation.” The statements appear to have been made several years ago, and the account they were posted on no longer exists.