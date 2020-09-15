Forsyth County officials prepared for mail-in ballots despite decline in USPS service

Even as the United States Postal Service faces financial woes exacerbated by the global pandemic and the likelihood of in-person voting declines nationwide, local officials believe that, at least in Forsyth County, voters do not need to worry about ballots being processed in time for the November general election.

One employee, who works as a mail carrier at a post office in Forsyth County and asked to remain anonymous, did say that local service has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The USPS has been struggling financially for several years now. According to a 2018 report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the USPS’s finances were “deteriorating and unsustainable,” showing that the postal service had lost at least $69 billion between 2007 and 2018.

“USPS financial viability continues to be high risk because USPS cannot fund its current level of services and financial obligations from its revenues,” the report states.

It seems now, all over the U.S., these financial issues within post offices have been heightened in recent months.

In a statement released in August, officials with the USPS said that sales during the pandemic made from mail services, where the agency brings in much of its revenue, have reduced significantly while the number of packages has gone up, causing an increase in operational costs.

In recent months, however, the same post office employee said he has seen this same drop in mail services at the post office in Forsyth County. He said he saw a significant decrease in the number of letters he is delivering to the more than 800 mailboxes on his route.

“The pandemic has devastated the post office,” he said.