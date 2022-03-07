Forsyth County Tea Party hosts Republican candidates running in local, state elections

Valdes is a father of three with more than 20 years of experience in the business industry where he said he has managed large, complex budgets and teams.

Over the past year, Valdes has gotten more involved in local politics. He now serves as the chairman of Forsyth’s chapter of No Left Turn in Education, a national conservative organization fighting against Critical Race Theory in K-12 schools.

Critical Race Theory, or CRT, has been used by conservative groups across the nation in the past year as a catch-all term for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs and “divisive ideologies” in public school systems.

Valdes said he is proud to be running for the District 5 seat of the Forsyth County Board of Education, which was formerly District 2 and represents much of south Forsyth. The seat is currently held by incumbent Kristin Morrissey who has served on the board since 2015.

If elected, he said he would continue to fight against CRT within Forsyth County Schools.

“Morality is meant to be defined in the home,” Valdes said. “It’s not meant to be defined in the school system, and if I get elected to the board of education, that’s what I’m going to be about.”

He emphasized that he also wants to continue to fight for the removal of certain books containing what he called “pornography” in school media centers.

The district removed eight books earlier this year from all of its school media centers for “sexually explicit content,” but Valdes believes there is more work to do to make sure content within school libraries is appropriate for children.

While he said books containing sexual content are the main priority, he said other books by certain authors are also worth reviewing and potentially removing based on “negative” comments or “racist” views against white people.

If elected, Valdes said he plans to put more pressure on Dr. Jeff Bearden, the county’s superintendent.

“Now, I don’t mean to bash our superintendent,” Valdes said. “I think he’s done a good job in the time that he’s been here, but he’s also been at the helm as we’ve seen all of these harmful ideologies come in.”

While there may be some issues facing schools in the county right now, Valdes made it clear he believes FCS is an excellent school system.

“We are blessed to have our kids in the schools here,” Valdes said. “So …. despite the push of harmful ideologies and indoctrination coming straight from Washington into our local school systems, I love Forsyth County Schools and I want to keep them great.”