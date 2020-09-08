Georgia elections chief says investigation underway into alleged double voting

By Beau Evans

Capitol Beat News Service

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Tuesday his office is investigating alleged instances of double voting in the state’s June 9 primary elections.

At a news conference, Raffensperger claimed investigators have identified 1,000 alleged instances in which Georgia voters intentionally cast ballots twice: once via absentee and once in person.

He did not provide evidence Tuesday as to how his office might know for certain that 1,000 people intentionally voted twice, other than to state that “we know one person was bragging about it down in Long County.”

Reports emerged last week of alleged voting irregularities including double voting in a local Long County election for judge.

“They knew what they were doing,” Raffensperger said of voters who allegedly voted twice.