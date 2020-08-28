Georgia launches online absentee ballot request system

By Dave Williams

Capitol Beat News Service

ATLANTA – Georgians can request an absentee ballot for the November election by going online to a website Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office launched Friday.

Located at ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov, the website allows users to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to them, which they can then return by mail or place in one of the drop-off boxes that were installed across the state ahead of the June primaries.

With the coronavirus pandemic raging, Georgians voted by mail in record numbers in June and are expected to do so again in November. Many of those who waited to vote in person in June were forced to wait in long, socially distanced lines that in some cases took hours.

In Forsyth County, 55.6% of the 49,172 total ballots cast in June were by absentee, and the process of counting those took nearly two weeks as the county experienced a shortage of poll workers because of the pandemic.

Forsyth County recently approved $400,000 to help supply and staff six additional advance voting locations to encourage more residents to vote in person in November's election.