Griffiths suspends state Senate campaign, will remain on November ballot

The challenger for the state Senate District 27 race has suspended her campaign.



Democrat Brooke Griffiths, who is facing Republican incumbent Greg Dolezal, posted on her campaign’s Facebook page she would be suspending her campaign as she and her family were moving to another state.

“Unfortunately, 2020 has been a year unlike any other in the past century,” she said. “The emergence of COVID-19 has meant unforeseen and acute changes in many of our lives – including my own. Thus, I will be suspending my campaign while my family moves to another state. We cherish our 10 years in Georgia. We have wonderful memories of raising our children here, of making incredible friends, and of becoming active in this great community. We will miss you all so much.”

Melissa Clink, chairwoman of the Forsyth County Democratic Party, confirmed on Monday that Griffiths had suspended her campaign but she would still be on the Nov. 3 ballot and said voters were encouraged “to still vote for the person on the ballot who most closely represents their values.”

“We had the option of asking [Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office] to allow us to name a replacement nominee,” Clink said in a statement, “however it is the belief of the Griffiths campaign and the Forsyth County Democratic Committee that every resource in Forsyth and in the state of Georgia needs to be concentrated on expanding ballot access, protecting our sacred right to vote, ensuring that every vote gets counted and the election itself.”

Griffiths previously lived in south Forsyth and has worked as a journalist and design professional. She had also helped campaigns for Democratic candidates in the area and formed Connect the Dots, a local progressive group.

She announced her candidacy against Dolezal in the summer of 2015, and in her post, encouraged her supporters to volunteer and donate to other campaigns, their local Democratic Party, sign up to be a poll worker, connect with other likeminded residents and vote.

“I am deeply grateful for everyone who got involved – our dynamic volunteer team and my Campaign Manager Steve Smith who all worked so hard to spread the word, our generous donors who made all this valuable work possible, the many groups who supported me with their endorsements, and our Forsyth County Democratic Committee that offered much support for our efforts to reach the rapidly expanding Democratic community in District 27,” Griffiths said.

Reached on Monday afternoon, Dolezal, who took office in 2019, wished Griffiths and her family well and applauded her for getting into the race.

“I wish Brooke and her family the best as they begin the next chapter in their life,” he said in a statement. “It takes courage to put your name on the ballot and I respect her desire to serve. Our campaign will continue to work hard to champion the message of conservative principles and their success in Forsyth County and Georgia.”

District 27 includes the majority of Forsyth County.

Advance voting for the Nov. 3 election will begin on Monday, Oct. 12.