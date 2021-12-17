Hawkins announces candidacy for new state House seat

The first candidate has declared his intention to run for a new state House of Representatives seat in Forsyth County.

Forsyth resident Justin Hawkins recently announced his candidacy for state House District 28, which is proposed in north and northeast Forsyth and west Hall counties. The district was recently approved in Forsyth County during a special session of the Georgia General Assembly and is waiting to be signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Hawkins is a businessman, including serving as CEO of a software start-up, and a graduate of South Forsyth High School and Kennesaw University.

“Now is not the time to back down. We need to stand up and fight back against the radical leftist movement, led by Stacey Abrams, and protect the gains Georgia has made under conservative leadership,” said Hawkins. “For Georgia to lead in the 21st Century, we need leaders who will empower our businesses, parents, and taxpayers – not the government. We need to protect our elections, eliminate the state income tax to compete with our neighboring states, better educate our kids, not indoctrinate them, and stand with law enforcement -- not blame them.”

He previously ran as a candidate for the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and served as chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party.

Hawkins serves on the Forsyth County Development Authority and is a member of the Lanier-Forsyth Rotary Club and the South Forsyth Alumni Association.

He lives with his wife, Sarah, and their dalmatian, Sammy, in Cumming.

For more information on his campaign, go to VoteJustinHawkins.com