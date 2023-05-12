Here's how Forsyth County residents can have a say in advance voting during the next election cycle

As the 2024 election cycle approaches, the Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections is asking for input from the community.

“The Board of Voter Registrations and Elections is tasked with setting locations, hours, and days of advance voting for each election cycle,” said Director of Voter Registrations and Elections Mandi Smith in a press release. “They want to hear from voters regarding advance voting options for the 2024 election cycle.”