Here's how Forsyth County residents can have a say in advance voting during the next election cycle

As the 2024 election cycle approaches, the Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections is asking for input from the community.
“The Board of Voter Registrations and Elections is tasked with setting locations, hours, and days of advance voting for each election cycle,” said Director of Voter Registrations and Elections Mandi Smith in a press release. “They want to hear from voters regarding advance voting options for the 2024 election cycle.”
Advance voting is seen as a crucial element of an election cycle to many Forsyth County residents.
“We want ample and accessible opportunities for all the voters in our county,” said First Vice Chair of the Forsyth County Democrats Becky Woomer. “This means as many early voting locations as possible, and polling place hours that extend to 7 p.m. so that working people have a chance to vote.”
Forsyth County voters can submit their input in a few ways:
· Visit www.forsythco.com/vote.
· Provide comments in person at the Voter Registrations and Elections Office at 1201 Sawnee Drive, Cumming.
· Call (770) 781-2118
Input given online must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 1. Input given in person or by phone must be submitted by 12 p.m. on Monday, June 5.
The Board of Voter Registrations and Elections will review the community feedback and consider the topic of early voting during a meeting on June 6 at 9 a.m. Time will be allotted to hear public comments during that meeting.