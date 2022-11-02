Here's what Mike Pence, Brian Kemp had to say during Forsyth County campaign stop

With a week to go ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election and Special Election, Gov. Brian Kemp was joined by former Vice President Mike Pence for a rally in Cumming on Tuesday.

Kemp’s re-election bust tour stopped by the Cumming Cigar Company, located at 230 E. Main Street, as one of several stops in the metro Atlanta area on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

During his remarks, Pence said he had been a supporter of Kemp since before Republican voters selected him as the party’s candidate in the 2018 primary.

“When the governor asked if I would come back and campaign with him, get back on the bus, I said yes in a heartbeat because the fact is I think there is no better governor in America than Brian Kemp,” Pence said. “I can honestly say I was for Brian Kemp before it was cool. I came in in that primary four years ago and saw his quality, I sensed his commitment, I sensed his backbone.

“I knew he would lead Georgia to unprecedented prosperity and security, and Brian Kemp has delivered for all of the people in the Peach State.”



