Here's when and where you can early vote for the June 9 primary

After some delays due to COVID-19 restrictions, voters will be able to go to the polls starting Monday, May 18 for advance voting for the June 9 General Primary, Nonpartisan General Election and Presidential Preference Primary elections.

Voting will run for three weeks at four locations, though voters will only be able to cast ballots at the Forsyth County Elections Office for the first two weeks.

Locals can vote at:

Forsyth County Elections Office (1201 Sawnee Drive)

- May 18-22, May 26-29 and June 1-4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- May 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Saturday, June 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hampton Park Library (5345 Settingdown Road)

- May 18-30: this location not open for voting

- June 1-4 from 8 a.m to 6 p.m.

- June 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sharon Springs Park Community Building (1950 Sharon Road)

- May 18-30: this location not open for voting

- June 1-4 from 8 a.m to 6 p.m.

- June 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Midway Park Community Building (5100 Post Road)

- May 18-30: this location not open for voting

- June 1-4 from 8 a.m to 6 p.m.

- June 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When voting in-person, poll workers will follow local and state health guidelines to limit the threat of COVID-19 and voters will be asked to maintain a safe distance during the process.

A photo ID is needed to vote.

The number of voting machines has been reduced and they will be routinely sanitized, meaning increased wait times are likely.

To combat those issues, officials are recommending locals vote using absentee ballots, which must be returned to the elections office by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 5 or postmarked by that day if sent by mail.

Absentee ballots can be downloaded at ForsythCo.com and those who bring the ballots to the elections office can leave them in a secure drop box that is in a well-lit area and under 24-hour video surveillance.

More information is available at Forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Voter-Registrations-Elections.



