Here’s who has qualified for the 2022 elections so far

(Editor's note: The current list of candidates is accurate as of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8. Check back for an updated list as qualifying continues.)
Candidates are making their campaigns official as qualifying for state, federal and local seats representing Forsyth County continues.
Qualifying for local party candidates and non-partisan candidates in the May 24 general primary and nonpartisan general election and independent candidates running in the Nov. 8 general election began on Monday, March 7 and will continue through Friday, March 11, and candidates have already begun qualifying for seats at all levels of government.
This year’s campaigns will look different, as many Forsyth County voters have new Congressional, state legislative, school board and county commission districts after redistricting and reapportionment following the 2020 Census.
For more on those changes and other election information, click here.
As of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, here’s a look at which candidates have qualified for Forsyth County races, along with their party, occupation and website information.
United States House District 6, representing all of Forsyth and Dawson counties and portions of Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
- Jake Evans, Republican, Attorney, www.JakeEvans.org;
- Rich McCormick, Republican. Emergency room physician, www.RichMcCormick.us;
- Paulette Smith, Republican, Retired business owner, www.PauletteSmithforCongress.com;
- Mallory Staples, Republican, Ministry, www.StaplesforCongress.com;
- Wayne C. White, Democratic, Consultant in international development, www.WayneforGeorgia.com.
State Senate District 27, representing the majority of Forsyth County and no other counties.
- Greg Dolezal (incumbent), Republican, Small business owner, www.DolezalforSenate.com;
- Brent Binion, Democratic, Learning architect.
State Senate District 48, representing a portion of south Forsyth County and portions of Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
- Shawn Still, Republican, CEO, www.ShawnStill.com;
- Josh Uddin, Democratic, Businessman, www.JoshforGaSenate.com
State House District 24, represent a portion of western Forsyth County. This district will not represent any other county.
- Sheri Smallwood Gilligan (incumbent), Republican, Former intelligence officer, www.VoteGilligan.com;
- Ed Solly, Republican, District manager for Extra Space Inc., www.EdSolly.com.
State House District 28, representing portions of northern Forsyth County and a portion of Hall County.
- Brent Cox, Republican, Business owner, www.BrentCoxforStateHouse.com;
- Donald Lannom, Republican, Consultant;
- John Luchetti, Republican, Business owner;
- Blake McClellan, Republican, Entrepreneur;
- Tim Short, Republican, Pharmacist, www.VoteTimShort.com;
- Julie Tressler, Republican, Real estate sales;
- Claudia Wood, Democratic, Education Director.
State House District 100, representing portions of southern Forsyth County and portions of Gwinnett and Hall counties.
- David Clark (incumbent), Republican, Small business owner, www.VoteDavidClark.com;
- Louisa Shell Jackson, Democratic, Benefits manager, www.LouisaShellJackson4Georgia.com.
Forsyth County Commission District 1, representing northwest Forsyth County
- Kerry Hill, Republican, IT, www.VoteKerryHill.com;
- Tim Huffine, Republican, Retired.
Forsyth County Board of Education District 1, representing northwest Forsyth County
- Janna Kregoski, Democratic, Project manager.
Forsyth County Board of Education District 5, representing a portion of southern Forsyth County
- Erin Knight, Republican, Independent reading specialist;
- Mike Valdes, Republican, Construction engineer;
- Elaine Padgett, Democratic, Nurse.
Judge of State Court of Forsyth County (to succeed Leslie Abernathy-Maddox)
- James Dunn, Non-partisan, Assistant district attorney;
- Rupal Vaishnav, Non-partisan, Attorney, www.rupalforjudge.com.
Solicitor General
- Bill Finch (incumbent), Republican, Solicitor General.
As of press time, no candidates had qualified for state House District 11 (in northwest Forsyth, Pickens County and apportion of Hall County), state House District 25 (in portions of south Forsyth and Fulton counties), state House District 26 (eastern Forsyth County) or Forsyth County Commission District 3 (southwestern Forsyth County).