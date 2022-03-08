Here’s who has qualified for the 2022 elections so far

(Editor's note: The current list of candidates is accurate as of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8. Check back for an updated list as qualifying continues.)

Candidates are making their campaigns official as qualifying for state, federal and local seats representing Forsyth County continues.

Qualifying for local party candidates and non-partisan candidates in the May 24 general primary and nonpartisan general election and independent candidates running in the Nov. 8 general election began on Monday, March 7 and will continue through Friday, March 11, and candidates have already begun qualifying for seats at all levels of government.