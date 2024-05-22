By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Here’s who won the primary race for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 2 seat
Incumbent Lindsey Adams and political newcomer Trisha Hoyes faced off for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 2 seat in the General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election on Tuesday, May 21.
Local primary election results are in, and a winner in the Forsyth County Board of Education District 2 seat has been decided.