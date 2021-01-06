How Forsyth County voted in Georgia's US Senate runoffs, precinct by precinct

Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff both narrowly defeated Republican incumbents Tuesday in Georgia's historic U.S. Senate runoff elections, in the process giving Democrats control of Congress just weeks before President-elect Joe Biden officially takes office.
But Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue received strong support in reliably red Forsyth County, where the two won 68.5% and 69.2% of the vote, respectively.
Here's a look at how Forsyth County voted in Tuesday's runoffs, precinct by precinct: