How local students are helping keep voters safe at polls

While the majority of local high schoolers are not able to vote, some are still doing their part to make sure this year’s election goes smoothly.



Over the last few weeks, dozens of students from several Forsyth County high schools have helped the Forsyth County Board of Elections by helping put together more than 10,000 individual packages of gloves, hand sanitizer wipes, PPE masks and documents used at polling places.

“We were thrilled to have these students volunteer their time and effort,” said Joel Natt, assistant secretary and Republican representative to the board of elections. “Considering the amount of extra work needed for the county to conduct a successful 2020 election season during unique circumstances, we needed to look outside our normal resource pool to help us prepare.”